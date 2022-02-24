Video

'Fall Guys' developer ‘finalising development’ of Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions

The Fall Guys game developer Mediatonic announced that it's "finalising development" of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions.

"We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalising development and though it isn;t within this update, it's still coming," said the developer in a statement.

