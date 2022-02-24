'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...' Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

Indian students stranded in Ukraine appeal to the External Affairs Ministry to rescue them.

“There are bombs going off in cities every 15 minutes, no food in markets, no money in ATMs,” they said in the video appeal to the Indian government.

“While Mission is identifying possible solution[s] to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary, and carry your documents with you at all time,” the Embassy of India Kyiv wrote in a statement uploaded to Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletters here.