Hasbulla ignored DMs from Drake because he 'doesn't know who he is'

Internet sensation Hasbulla has revealed he ghosted Drake after the rapper slid into his DMs, and he "didn't know who he was".

The 20-year-old hadn't even opened the messages when he appeared on Full Send podcast, and read them out on the show.

"You're my inspiration, when can we meet?", the rapper wrote.

"Thanks bro, I'm sorry that I can't communicate in English, I communicate through a translator," Hasbulla responded.

"I don't know when I'll see you, I'll be in Dubai in October."

Casual.

