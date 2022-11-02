Francis Bourgeois can somehow recognise a train just by its horn

Francis Bourgeois is proving that his knowledge of trains goes far beyond just recognising them by appearance - he can actually reveal the make and model by its sound.

The influencer, known for his trainspotting videos on TikTok, appeared on BBC Radio One where he was tasked with guessing the train by its horn sound, and it's fascinating.

By just finding out which line it appears on (North Yorkshire Moors Railway) and the age of the train (57), he correctly guessed a class 37.

That's some serious knowledge.

