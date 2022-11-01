A dad claims his new Alexa told him to 'punch his kids in the throat' - when he asked it how to 'stop them laughing'.

Adam Chamberlain, from Sheffield, posted a TikTok which has racked up over 20,000 likes of the device's brutal response.

"According to an Alexa Answers contributor, if appropriate, you could punch them in the throat," the robotic voice says.

"If they are writhing in pain and unable to breathe, they will be less likely to laugh."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

