Comedian parodies what Matt Hancock's 'letter from home' will say on I'm A Celebrity

A comedian has parodied what Matt Hancock's 'letter from home' might say if he makes it through his I'm A Celebrity appearance - and it could be from his ex-wife.

Donning the signature hat of the campmates, Alistair Green played the former health secretary, pretending to be shocked when his 'letter' came from Martha Hancock.

"We just want you to know what an utter fool you're making of yourself," 'Martha' joked. "People aren't voting for you to do the trials because you're good entertainment...they think, as I do, that you're an utter c***".

