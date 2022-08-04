Liverpool FC players nail 'I'm passing the phone' TikTok trend

Liverpool FC players have been joining in on one of TikTok's most viral trends, and they nailed it spectacularly.

"I'm passing the phone to someone who" sees a person records themselves making a shady comment about someone they're with, and passing the phone over to them.

"I'm passing the phone to someone who has the best haircut," says Fábio Carvalho, before passing the phone to Fabinho...who is completely bald.

Other greats include Harvey Elliott accusing Virgil van Dijk of "loving himself the most" - before the centre-back brands Kostas Tsimikas "a model".

