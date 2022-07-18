TikToker rates 'top five hottest birds' and it makes more sense than it should

A TikToker has been rating birds (yes, actual birds) based on their 'hotness' and his ordering actually makes a lot of sense.

Paris Nicholson is known for his 'top five' ratings of the things you'd think least ratable.

If you were wondering what the rankings were, the top three were peacocks, flamingos, and secretary birds.

"They have their own backdrop and they're ready to be hot at a moment's notice," he said of peacocks, adding that flamingos are "pink by choice" and having that authority is "undeniably hot".

