Leopard strolls past napping security guard in tense footage

A toe-curling clip shows the moment a leopard in India prowls past a security guard - while he's none-the-wiser taking a nap.

The guard is said to be working at a helipad near a tourist spot, and springs into life as soon as the big cat has disappeared.

However, despite catching a glimpse as it scurried away, the guard seems relatively unphased by what he's just seen and remains sat down.

His boss reportedly contacted local animal experts to have the leopard caught.

