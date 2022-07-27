Italian grandma can instantly tell tinned spaghetti from real thing in prank

A TikToker has been pranking her Italian Nonna with tinned spaghetti - and impressively, she can instantly tell it's not the real deal.

'She was ready to disown me,' Maddie aptioned the video, which sees her tell Nonna Fina that she'd made it.

Scowling at the mushy creation, the savage Italian simply said: "Do you think I'm a dog?" before spitting it out and rinsing her mouth.

Maddie persisted and said it had taken three hours to make, to which Nonna responded: "Three hours to make this s*** of a pasta?!"

Brutal.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.