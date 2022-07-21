Sweet moment dolphin jumps out of water and puts on show for lifeguard

A Cornwall lifeguard got the view of his life when a dolphin jumped out of the water in front of him and put on a show.

Arron Evans was paddle boarding towards two swimmers who were examining splashes around them at Fistral Beach, when the creature popped up and began leaping as though it was trained.

"Being so close to such a beautiful creature is very rare and I can only count on one hand how many times I’ve seen a dolphin in real-life," he admitted.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

