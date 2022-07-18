Toddler will sleep anywhere but cot - including shelves and cupboards

A toddler is going viral for his willingness to sleep literally anywhere - except his cot.

Two-year-old Cruze Johnson from New South Wales, Australia, frequently naps in cupboards and on shelves, and has even tried it on their pet dog.

“He watches the videos and laughs at himself - he thinks he’s quite funny”, says mum, Kate Johnson, who documents his adventures on TikTok.

However, she admits since upgrading him from a cot to an actual bed, he apparently seems more willing to sleep in that.

