Dad tries to film daughter's graduation and accidentally films himself the whole time

A sweet dad tried to capture the moment his daughter graduated from university on a GoPro - and had no idea he was actually filming himself the whole time.

In the hilarious footage, the camera cuts from him steadily holding the camera in a bid to capture the perfect shot, to the result, which was a Francis Bourgeois-esque angle of his face.

'The pics at the end get me every time,' wrote daughter, Rachel, who captured his antics on her phone. That's one memory he'll never forget.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.