Group of friends set up their own incredible music festival in Wales

Two friends have pulled off creating an incredible full-scale music festival for their friends and it's going viral for all the right reasons.

Roshan Gurung and pal, Sam, are on their second year of running the festival in Wales, complete with camping, DJs, and bars.

"We wanted that festival experience but with only people we knew and trusted, and grow it that way on a recommendation basis", Roshan told us.

The group get a farmer's permission, and recycle all of the rubbish left over. They're already planning next year's event.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

