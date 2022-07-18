Man finds 'flustered' bride in the street and transports her to wedding

A man has been praised for saving a bride's wedding day, when she was on the side of the road panicking that there were no taxis available to transport her.

Marksteen Adamson was in traffic in south east London when he saw her and her fellow bridesmaids beckoning him over, explaining they were already 45 minutes late.

“After I dropped her off I heard the sound of the organ ring out and knew everything was going to be alright. It was a beautiful sunny day," he wrote.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

