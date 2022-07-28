New York mum has hilarious reaction to Love Island's Davide

A New York mum has discovered Love Island, and more importantly, she's discovered David Sanclimenti.

In a TikTok posted by her daughter, Sandy Santana swooned over everyone's favourite Italian.

"I think he's hysterical ... that would be my love boy," she can be heard saying, standing as close to the TV as possible.

"Why don't they have any for my age? That's not fair. It's only for you young people ... How come I'm stuck with all the old bums hanging around?"

Ekin-Su, you've got competition.

