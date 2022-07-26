Student protests tuition fees by demanding refund on-stage at graduation

A student at University of the Arts London staged a protest at her recent graduation by demanding a refund.

Tia O'Donnell, a Fine Art student at Central Saint Martins, paid her full university fees over the Covid period, and felt her and fellow student's voices were ignored, leaving them in serious debt in exchange for lectures on Zoom.

Eventually being able to have her graduation this year, she seized the opportunity by strutting up to the podium to cheers from her peers, wearing the 'I want a refund' banner proudly.

