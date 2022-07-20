Graduate drops into the splits during iconic stage entrance

A London College of Fashion student has been turning heads for her incredible on-stage entrance to the university's master's graduation ceremony.

'And the award for the most iconic graduation stage walk goes to…', the university captioned the TikTok clip, which sees Rosa strut across the red carpet, before dropping into the splits.

The entire room began cheering - and the lecturers responsible for presenting the degrees couldn't believe what they'd just seen.

One of Rosa's friends pointed out in the comments that she reportedly also danced across the stage for her BA.



