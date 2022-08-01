Heartbreaking moment dying dog has his last ever McDonald's

A heartbroken dog owner has shared the moment her dying pup got to try his first ever McDonald's.

Baxter the shar-pei had 12 happy years, before he began to struggle and was on lots of medication, prompting owner Ellie's heartbreaking decision.

Documenting his last day on TikTok, the pair shared cuddles, and he even got to snack on a McMuffin, as well as his other favourites including ham and cups of tea.

She later filmed a rainbow in the sky, adding that he'd gone over 'rainbow bridge'.

