A magpie has been seen "hammered" in a garden after eating 'one too many' fermented apples.

The bird, which was found in Bicester, Oxfordshire, appeared to be rolling around, unable to get up after its snack.

"The RSPCA said it would be fine, that it needed to sober up and that magpies do this quite a lot", said Joana, who was the one that found it.

She's since confirmed within three hours it was back to its normal self.

