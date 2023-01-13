Twitch streamer captures the moment he gets hit by car while cycling on live

A Twitch streamer caught the moment he got hit by a car while on his bike, as he was live streaming from his phone.

JoshuinJapan, an Australian gamer who is based in Japan, was seen cruising along before being hit by a driver making a left-hand turn and failing to stop.

Josh was left needing surgery on his arm (which the driver subsequently agreed to pay for), but insists mental toll of the online criticism for him live-streaming while biking has been worse.

