A dog walker has been going viral for his 'doggy daycare bus' that picks his client's pooches up and sees them sat on the bus like school kids.

Mo Mountains Mutts, headed up by Mo Thompson in Alaska, used to bike to pick up the dogs, before realising the van was more convenient.

Each pooch gets their own seat on the bus, and sits politely while they're driven to the daycare centre. Too cute.

