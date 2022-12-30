Comedian shares hilarious voiceover mocking Andrew Tate's response to Greta Thunberg

A comedian has shared a hilarious video mocking Andrew Tate's 'cringe' response to Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Janey Godley replaced the social media influencer's voice with her own, as she changed the narrative of the clip to be a Scottish masterpiece.

"She said I have small d*** energy, I mean honestly, people who know me know that my penis is the size of a small stove", she says, perfectly timing each of Andrew Tate's mannerisms.

'Andrew' then demands the pizza boxes be brought over so they can 'measure'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters