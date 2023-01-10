TikToker reveals major signs that give away if someone is Gen-Z or Millennial

A TikToker has been sharing some of the tell-tale signs that someone is a Millennial rather than Gen-Z, and it's dividing the internet.

Katie Woodland's list includes using out of date emojis, filters and the wrong fonts on social media

The biggest offending item in the video is the use of the crying-laughing emoji. Apparently, Gen Z-ers told her instead the emoji to use is "the skull face, not with the cross bones, just the skull".

"It represents 'dead' - like dead from something being so funny," she said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters