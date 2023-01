A resurfaced ad is doing the rounds on Twitter, and it involves Mr T, racism, and landlords.

The ad from the 80s is for New York's Fair Housing Force, and features Ed Koch, who was the mayor of the city at the time.

In the clip, Mr T barges in on a landlord and schools him on rejecting people based on race, religion, and disabilities, in the style of The A-Team, which was huge at the time.

