A dog owner has shared the sweet moment her bulldog puppy was struggling to stay awake, and kept nodding off while still sat upright.

Hailey Wilkinson, from Canada, has gone viral for the adorable clip of 'Goose' who appears to keep dozing off, and then quickly waking himself back up as if nothing had happened.

Many have been quick to point out that it's a great representation of working during January, after the Christmas period.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters