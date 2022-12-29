Little girl reacts how we're all thinking finding no money in a birthday card

A young girl is going viral after discovering there's no money in her birthday card - and reacts how we're all secretly thinking.

Barley Nicolet was filmed on her fourth birthday opening her cards, when she looks baffled as to why one is empty.

"Hang on... this has not got anything in!" she exclaims, not understanding the concept that cards generally don't come with free money - especially as she was too young to read the words.

"It's just a card!" she adds.

