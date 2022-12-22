Adorable moment baby camel jumps for joy at seeing snow for the first time

An adorable camel has been filmed quite literally jumping for joy as it saw snow for the first time.

Six-month-old Albert, who lives at Rancho Grande in Ojai, California, appeared to lead a pack of goats as he marvelled at the winter weather.

"He ran to the goats who were huddled in the barn as they don’t like to get to wet but he somehow got them to them to follow him up for a walk", says ranch owner, Richard Murad.

"He's so curious."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.