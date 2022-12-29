Bizarre moment a cow is spotted browsing the Boxing Day sales

Boxing Day shoppers in India were taken by surprise when a cow was spotted wandering around a clothing store.

The clip, which was filmed in the Dhubri district of Assam, sees the farm animal mooching around some items before wandering off through the shop.

Thankfully, customers seemed to see the funny side, and could be heard laughing in the background - and the cow found its own way out eventually.

Hopefully he managed to pick up some bargains.

