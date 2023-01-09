Golden retriever swims across lake to ask for food at floating restaurant

The adorable moment a golden retriever took the plunge and swam across a lake just to get some food has been caught on camera.

The pooch, who was spotted in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, sneakily paddled past diners at a floating restaurant, waiting to see if they'd throw anything for him to eat.

According to one of those eating, the dog appeared to know the area quite well, suggesting it's not his first rodeo on the lookout for snacks.

