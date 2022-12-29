Andrew Tate hits back at Greta Thunberg's 'small d*** energy' claims in cringe video

Andrew Tate has dropped a two-minute response video to Greta Thunberg's 'small d*** energy' tweet, which includes him smoking a cigar in a dressing gown, and insisting 'the matrix' has made her go viral.

"I know at least that Greta [is] hate-filled, bitter, sitting somewhere without the heating on, shivering", he said, as he demanded pizza in 'non-recycled' cardboard boxes.

“So I’m not actually mad at Greta, because she doesn’t realise she’s been programmed, she’s a slave of the matrix, she thinks she’s doing good."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.