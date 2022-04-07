Super shy cockatiel caught singing a song when no one's around

A cockatiel owner has captured the moment her camera-shy pet was whistling 'If You're Happy and you Know It' pitch-perfect.

The bird, Millie, perched on a chair as she nodded along to the classic and sang, as owner Heather held back to stop her getting shy.

Millie is so talented she even imitated the sound of clapping by clicking her tongue.

She sang it through a number of times of course, as she seemed to be enjoying herself by letting loose. Here's to more performances.

