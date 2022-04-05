The 'water cup' challenge is the new viral jenga and it's super intense

A new 'water cup' challenge is going viral on TikTok - and has been dubbed the Gen-Z version of Jenga.

Made famous by NFL JuJu Smith-Schuster, the challenge involves a group of people pouring water into a cup until it's insanely full and the surface tension breaks, resulting in a spill. The first person to spill the water loses.

The suspense is killer, and what's worse, is that the loser gets thrown in the pool as a forfeit.

