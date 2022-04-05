An asparagus just predicted Alison Hammond's future on This Morning

The 'Mystic Veg' psychic who predicts the future using asparagus has been back on This Morning once again, this time, predicting what's in store for Alison Hammond.

Jemima Packington, 65, has previously correctly forecast success for England's cricket team in 2019 who won the World Cup.

She throws the vegetables in the air and analyses how they land.

Host Alison took the opportunity to ask if she was getting married in the next five years, to which Packington predicted: "Oh look at that, kisses everywhere," prompting huge cheers from the studio.

