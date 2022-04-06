Woman raises duck afraid of water like her own baby

A disabled duck who can't swim has been raised by a woman who treats him like her own baby - and his adventures are so popular he's even released a children's book.

Tiddles began to lose his ability to walk at just three weeks old after hatching from an incubated egg, and ever since, owner Alicia have been going on adventures together.

They regularly enjoy kayaking, gold prospecting, and taking in the local wildlife. He's great friends with Alicia's dog too, and is one pampered duck.

