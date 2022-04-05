Sam Fender steals TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois' head camera at gig

In the most unlikely of collaborations, TikTok trainspotting star Francis Bourgeois took to the stage at a Sam Fender gig, where the singer stole his iconic head camera to record himself performing.

Francis was seen riding around the Wembley stage on a scooter and crowd surfing, while Sam donned his classic 'alien head' angle on the camera, in footage posted on social media.

“What a f****** crease man, couldn’t stop laughing when my mate Francis Bourgeois joined us on stage last night,” he wrote. “His scooter skills are beast too."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.