The young Ukrainian girl who went viral for her performance of Frozen's 'Let it Go' from a bomb shelter, has wowed audiences at a welsh choir contest, singing the fan-favourite again.

Amelia Anisovych, 7, visited Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday (3 April) for S4C’s annual Côr Cymru choir event, where she was met with a standing ovation.

Her family have sought refuge in Poland since the video went viral, and the little girl has garnered quite the following, leading her to perform at various charity benefits for Ukraine.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.