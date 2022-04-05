Beauty obsessive donates plasma to fund her monthly manicures

A beauty-obsessed TikToker is raising eyebrows for revealing she donates plasma in order to pay her for monthly manicure and lash treatment.

The plasma takes nutrients, hormones, and proteins to the parts of the body that need them, and donors can reportedly earn around $800 a month for having it extracted.

According to the Red Cross, people can donate it in the US every 28 days up to 13 times a year, however, private companies can set their own rules - with some allow several donations a week.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.