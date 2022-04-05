Quiz show contestant has hilarious wrong answer to Martin Scorsese question

Fans of the US-version of The Weakest Link are losing it over one contestant's dramatically wrong answer on a recent episode of the show.

Host Jane Lynch asks: “Martin Scorsese has nine Oscar nominations for directing, but his only win was for what movie?”

Sean stresses as he reveals he's "horrible at films" before taking a wild guess and saying "8 Mile?"

2006’s The Departed was the answer Lynch was looking for - not the 2002 drama-musical starring Eminem.

“Good to know," he responded to his blunder.

