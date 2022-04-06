Stripper shares her insane earnings of Drake and The Weeknd going for a night out

x
Video
A stripper has shared the apparent aftermath of rappers Drake, The Weeknd, and Future going for a night out at the club she works in.
24-year-old Julia works in Las Vegas, and shared the clip on TikTok where piles of cash covered the entire floor - reportedly from The Weeknd's birthday back in February.
In another clip answering questions about the experience, she mentions she had to be "hand-picked" from a line of girls wanting to go into the private room, and she made around $13,000 from their visit.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next Viral
Viral
Woman pranks boyfriend with 'thin eyebrows' filter after plucking them
Apr 05, 2022
Apr 05, 2022
Woman who lived in apartment from Love is Blind shows fans around
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
New chicken nugget eating world record with 19 in one minute
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Teacher gets savage response when asking pupils what they would change
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
News
British Airways pilot jailed for lying about flying experience
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Martin Lewis explains how you will receive £150 council tax rebate
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Ukraine group is providing free mental health support for locals
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
The Academy reveals Will Smith was asked to leave Oscars but 'refused'
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Bereaved Covid families heckle MPs outside Boris Johnson's dinner
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Ukrainian Eurovision winner who fled performs at Concert for Ukraine
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Kyle Rittenhouse defends himself as 'not a racist' on podcast
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Martin Lewis shares his number one tip for lowest energy prices
Mar 30, 2022
Mar 30, 2022
Politics
LBC caller says breaking the law is not as bad as the Labour Party
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Bereaved Covid families heckle MPs outside Boris Johnson's dinner
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Ted Cruz is stunned as he gets trolled by pro-choice guy in airport
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
MP Lisa Nandy gets support for speech on Rishi Sunak's 'shocking' help
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
MP Siobhan Baillie feels baby kick as she stands up to ask questions
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
Rishi Sunak struggles to use contactless payment in awkward clip
Mar 24, 2022
Mar 24, 2022
Rishi Sunak squirms when asked about wife's connections to Russia
Mar 24, 2022
Mar 24, 2022
MP shouts 'is that it?' at Rishi Sunak during Spring Statement
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Kid Rock says Trump asked him what he ‘should do about North Korea
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Putin sings Blueberry Hill for host of famous faces in resurfaced clip
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 09, 2022
Mike Pompeo calls weight loss surgery claims "nasty and inaccurate"
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
Reporter makes smooth save as crowd chant Biden abuse on live TV
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
‘F*** Joe Biden’: Fan swears during live interview before NASCAR race
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 08, 2022
Sport
Record attendance for female football game as more than 90,000 show up
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Norway's first female FA president gives speech on LGBTQ+ inclusion
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Jack Grealish jokes with Aston Villa fan that he 'doesn't like him'
Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022
Child goalkeeper scores last-minute winner from other end of pitch
Mar 23, 2022
Mar 23, 2022
Cheerleader saves basketball game in full arena as ball gets stuck
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Tennis player Nick Kyrgios brings Ben Stiller into row with heckler
Mar 18, 2022
Mar 18, 2022
Russian gymnast wears pro-war 'Z' symbol after losing to Ukrainian
Mar 07, 2022
Mar 07, 2022
Liverpool's Jason McAteer mocks his teams infamous white Armani suits
Mar 02, 2022
Mar 02, 2022
Ukraine footballer Roman Yaremchuk gets emotional during Benfica match
Mar 01, 2022
Mar 01, 2022
Fashion model Gisele Bündchen shows off her jiu-jitsu skills
Feb 25, 2022
Feb 25, 2022
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale mocks Leicester fans in Chip Inn Fish Bar ad
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo thanks fans for 400m Instagram followers
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
Djokovic prepared to miss French Open and Wimbledon over vaccine stance
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Djokovic prepared to miss French Open and Wimbledon over vaccine stance
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Showbiz
Daniel Radcliffe calls himself the ‘intimacy coach’ on The Lost City
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
The Academy reveals Will Smith was asked to leave Oscars but 'refused'
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
'Love will make you do crazy things' Will Smith addresses Oscars slap
Mar 28, 2022
Mar 28, 2022
Anyone selling an Oscar statue must offer it to the Academy for $1
Mar 25, 2022
Mar 25, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion's label is countersuing her over album
Mar 22, 2022
Mar 22, 2022
Lin-Manuel Miranda on getting the 'Encanto' soundtrack out of your head
Mar 16, 2022
Mar 16, 2022
Kim Kardashian gets wrapped in layers of tape for Balenciaga show
Mar 10, 2022
Mar 07, 2022
Andrew Garfield says he has “no plans” to play Spider-Man again
Mar 01, 2022
Mar 01, 2022
Zoë Kravitz admits to Robert Pattinson that Twilight wasn't her 'thing'
Feb 24, 2022
Feb 24, 2022
Cara Delevingne criticised for mocking Julia Fox on TikTok
Feb 23, 2022
Feb 23, 2022