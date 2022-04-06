Stripper shares her insane earnings of Drake and The Weeknd going for a night out

A stripper has shared the apparent aftermath of rappers Drake, The Weeknd, and Future going for a night out at the club she works in.

24-year-old Julia works in Las Vegas, and shared the clip on TikTok where piles of cash covered the entire floor - reportedly from The Weeknd's birthday back in February.

In another clip answering questions about the experience, she mentions she had to be "hand-picked" from a line of girls wanting to go into the private room, and she made around $13,000 from their visit.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

