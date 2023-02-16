Drake's son forgets manners during first interview - and fans say he's like his dad

Drake's five-year-old son has been likened to his dad after he refused to say thank you for a gift during an interview.

Adonis was handed an NBA jersey during the Barstool Sports chat, and when asked if there was 'anything he'd like to say' - he totally beats around the bush.

"Number two's my favourite number", he told Caleb Pressley, who was encouraging him to say the word.

"Is there anything you want to say or anything like that?", Pressley asked, to which Adonis responded: "Bye bye".

Click here to sign up for our newsletters