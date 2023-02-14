KSI gets thousands of people to explicitly mock Tottenham on live Australian TV

KSI got a huge crowd in Australia to launch into a chant about Tottenham Hotspur on live TV, as people turned out to catch a glimpse of the YouTuber promoting Prime.

Alongside Logan Paul, the pair appeared on the Today show, where Arsenal fan KSI (also known as JJ), used a megaphone to launch into the explicit football song.

"What do we think of Tottenham?", he shouts, to which the crowd responds: "S***!".

"What do we think of s***?" he adds, before they shout back: "Tottenham!"

