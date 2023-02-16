Mr Beast wanted to run a Super Bowl ad about a chocolate bar called 'Deez Nuts'

Mr Beast has released an alternate advert he'd planned to take part in during the Super Bowl - for a chocolate bar called Deez Nuts.

Fans will have spotted him over the weekend in the 'Run With It' commercial that focused on highlighting women in NFL.

“I wanted to run this as a Super Bowl ad but 7 million dollars was a lot of [money] so you guys get it here", he posted on Twitter alongside the NSFW alternative.

The peanut butter bar is just another in a huge list of business ventures from the YouTuber.

