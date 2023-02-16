Sam Smith's gender-neutral term for a fisherman is dividing the internet

Sam Smith has invented a new gender-neutral term for a fisherman: A fisherthem.

The non-binary singer appeared on the One Show where they expressed their love for the sport, changing the term to suit someone with their pronouns.

"I love fishing! Yes, I do! Yeah I'd love to be a fisherthem!" they said.

"What? Like a fly fisherman?", the host responded.

"Any type of fisherthem!", Smith added, saying they'd like to end their days 'on a bank'.

