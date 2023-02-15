Drake gives middle finger to Courteney Cox as pair reveal unlikely friendship

Drake and Courteney Cox have revealed their unlikely friendship in a new spoof Instagram video which sees the pair have an awkward encounter in a club.

The rapper is dancing with his friends, while Cox takes a selfie with her friend - but Drake seems to think she was snapping a photo of him.

"Oh, I wasn’t taking a photo of you", she replies, before he extends his hand for a fist bump.

However, as Cox leaned in, Drake blew a raspberry and gave her the middle finger. Savage.

