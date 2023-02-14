Cardi B and Offset release McDonald's meal-for-two in time for Valentine's Day

If you're looking for plans this Valentine's Day, Cardi B and Offset have officially launched their own McDonald's meal to celebrate the holiday of love.

Designed around the idea of 'sharing food', the meal designed by the rappers include the quarter-pound and classic cheeseburgers, large fries, BBQ sauce, two large drinks, and an apple pie.

Naturally, it also comes with a Valentine's Day card to avoid any last-minute panic.

Unfortunately, however, it looks like it's only available to those in the US for now.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters