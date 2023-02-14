Sam Smith's designer explains poignant meaning behind controversial Brits outfit

The designer behind Sam Smith's huge latex balloon Brit Awards outfit has spoken out about the inspiration behind the look.

Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai, a menswear MA graduate, had 'four days' to make the outfit, and insists Sam did 'a great job' navigating its awkward shape.

“Sam was having a lot of hate comments recently after ‘Unholy’ about their body image", Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai told WWD. "This is my take on celebrating their natural form and the beauty of being one’s self."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters