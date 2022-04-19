Billionaire Elon Musk admits he couch surfs and doesn't have a house

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has admitted he stays in spare bedrooms as he doesn't own a house.

Despite having an estimated net worth of $251bn, the Tesla founder spoke in an interview with TED about his low outgoings.

“I don't have yacht, I don’t take vacations, so it's not as that my personal consumption is high,” he said. “One exception is a plane but if I don't use the plane I have less hours to work.”

“I don’t even own a place right now, I’m literally staying at friends’ places."

