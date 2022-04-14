Steven Seagal has celebrated his 70th birthday in Moscow, Russia, and was reportedly joined by propagandists, Vladimir Solovyov and Tigran Keosayan.

Giving a speech at the bash, he declared he would stand by his Russian friends, despite the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

"Each and every one of you, you are my family and my friends," he told people at the party.

"And I love all of you and we stand together, through thick and through thin."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

