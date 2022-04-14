Megan Fox awkwardly dodges Machine Gun Kelly PDA in tense red carpet clip

An awkward clip has emerged of Megan Fox dodging PDA advances from Machine Gun Kelly during a red carpet appearance.

The couple, who are known for their extreme public affection, were attending the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards as Fox sidestepped away from her partner, glaring at him.

Rocker, Machine Gun Kelly, laughed awkwardly at the rejection when he realised the cameras were on him.

Naturally, social media has been flooded with memes since, so he won't be able to escape this one too easily.

